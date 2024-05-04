JNU issues fresh advisory against on-campus stir, student bodies resist move

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday issued a fresh advisory reiterating a ban on protests within 100 metres of the administration bloc, a move opposed by student organisations.

A notice issued in this regard read, “Dean of Students office/Inter Hall Administration building falls within the radius of 100 meters. Hunger strike, protests, group incursion and any other form of demonstration or blocking the entry or exit of any academic and administrative premises within the radius of 100 metres is prohibited under the Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct of Students of JNU (Statute 32 (subject to the Statutes of the University) 5) is an offense punishable under section 5.”

The notification was, however, opposed strongly by all the student unions.

Resisting the decision, JNUSU president Dhananjay said, “This is an anti-student policy. Our varsity administration is full of people who have ‘man ki baat’ to share but they just won’t allow it. It is like a dictatorship. The earlier order prohibited us from protesting near the academic premises, the new one stops us from protesting around the offices of all accountable administrators. We will continue our protest on Monday and we will meet the Dean of Students.”

RSS’ student wing ABVP condemned the order terming it “violation of students right” to protest on campus.