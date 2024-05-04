Mishra lost last polls by 6 lakh votes on Congress ticket: Kamaljeet
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has brought his wife Sunita to the forefront as he doesn’t trust his MLAs, and the people of Delhi are aware of this, says Kamaljeet Sehrawat in an interview with Ujwal Jalali. Excerpts.
What are the significant issues in your constituency?
You must have seen Dwarka Expressway. It has drastically reduced travel time. There is no road connecting Nagnloi with Najafgarh. We need a clean and beautiful road like an expressway. When the central government can do why can’t AAP? They are just travelling through chartered plains and installing posters. The money must be coming from somewhere.
So, corruption is a major election issue?
If we talk about the excise case, they changed the policy. Retailers can’t be manufacturers. They deliberately increased the profit margin for wholesalers from 5 to 12 per cent. Those who gave cash, only they became the approvers.
What if bail is granted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal? Can it affect poll outcomes?
Bail does not mean acquittal. People understand the meaning of bail. He [Kejriwal] asked his wife to hold a roadshow. Can’t he find even a single person among his 62 MLAs to campaign? He doesn’t trust his MLAs or ministers.
How do you analyse your opponent, Mahabal Mishra?
Last year, he fought from the Congress and was defeated by a margin of nearly 6 lakh votes. The AAP came into the picture just by abusing Congress. They [AAP] used to say he [Kejriwal] would never join hands with Congress. They have made a joke out of themselves.
Given that AAP- Congress alliance, what is your strategy to garner votes?
If you talk about the alliance, you see what Arvind Lovely did. He tendered resignation. I can tell you that there are more people in Congress who have mentally resigned from the party. How would they [workers] accept this alliance? Not every person joins a party to contest elections; some are part of a party because they feel connected with the ideology. When you attack the ideology, then this will happen.
How did your prior experience of being a Mayor help you in your campaign?
I was not only the Mayor but also the Leader of the House. As a Mayor, you can take the lead role, but as the Leader of the house, you have to implement the party’s decision. So, I learned both.
Roadmap for West Delhi?
The urban and unauthorised areas lack parks, sports facilities and community halls. In these places, we will develop these things wherever there is DDA land or village land. We will make a single window for all problems from where we can address them for regularised areas of Dwarka. Moreover, we will try to connect Nangloi to Najafgarh and Najafgarh to Dhasa via metro.
