Raw, ripe and resplendent

Mangoes, Kerala style

Childhoods in Kerala are full of memories of backyards blooming with mango trees with daily feasts of mango mojitos, curries, pickles, and desserts. Its golden mangoes are Alphonso—the one from Maharashtra, however, is more popular— and the long raw mangoes, salted and with additions of chilli powder, are Totapuri or Kilimooku. “Sometimes, identifying mangoes is something you can do but not explain,” says Ranganathan, a young vendor knowledgeable enough to explain the history of certain mangoes available in the Koyembedu market.

Baiju S Chittilappilly, who owns a farm in Kerala, explains how mango cultivators can often identify, through experience, the different mango trees based on the shape of their leaves. “The Alphonso’s leaf is longer than a lot of other varieties,” he says. “A good Alphonso mango will weigh up to 250 grams and will not have any blemishes or spots on its smooth skin,” points out Baiju as he speaks of this variant’s high demand.

With dark yellow flesh almost comparable to turmeric, Alphonso and Sendooram are widely available in nearly every market. Walking into the lanes of the Koyembedu market, reveals a public favourite — Imam Pasand. With its origin in Urdu stories to the possibility of it having been Emperor Humayun’s favourite, it is one of the sweetest mangoes available. Banganapalli is the middle child of the season and is a bit more pale though distinctly larger than many varieties. “Jawaad can be sweeter than Banganapalli sometimes. However, most people cannot afford many varieties, so Banganapalli is bought a lot,” pitches in another vendor, Sameer.

In May, comes Malgoa. With a smaller seed and more flesh, it is available well into the season. With a pale flesh, Malgoa is sweet even before ripening, unlike mangoes like Sendooram or even Neelam, says a seller. Neelam, a latecomer to the mango season, mainly comes from Andhra Pradesh.