Somnath Bharti resigns from various posts

NEW DELHI: Somnath Bharti, the AAP MLA and party’s candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat on Friday resigned from the post of vice-chairman of DJB, member of DDA and a non-official member of the Board of Visitors to Delhi Prisons.

“At present, I am member authority, DDA, vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, and a non-official member to the Board of Visitors to Delhi Prisons, duly nominated by Delhi Legislative Assembly.”

“At the time of filing nomination the applicant can’t hold any office of profit I am resigning from this post with immediate effect.” Bharti said.

Somnath, who is contesting against Bansuri, Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, will be filling his nomination papers from New Delhi seat today.