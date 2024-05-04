Delhi

Somnath Bharti resigns from various posts

Somnath, who is contesting against Bansuri, Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, will be filling his nomination papers from New Delhi seat today.
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Somnath Bharti, the AAP MLA and party’s candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat on Friday resigned from the post of vice-chairman of DJB, member of DDA and a non-official member of the Board of Visitors to Delhi Prisons.

“At present, I am member authority, DDA, vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, and a non-official member to the Board of Visitors to Delhi Prisons, duly nominated by Delhi Legislative Assembly.”

“At the time of filing nomination the applicant can’t hold any office of profit I am resigning from this post with immediate effect.” Bharti said.

