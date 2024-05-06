Battle on the Borders

The National Capital Region, after its creation nearly 40 years ago to facilitate administration in the Capital, has become almost synonymous with Delhi.

With the capital city lying at its heart, the NCR, comprises several other districts in the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The prominent cities of the greater NCR include Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Noida, surrounding Delhi, and vital to the stability of the Capital.

Situated so close to Delhi, the governance, administration, but most-importantly, the politics proliferating in these cities particularly interests city residents; while people across the country, too, keep a keen eye on the developments and dynamics here.

With the general elections underway, political heat is sweeping across the entirety of NCR with politicians rigorously campaigning in an effort to garner people’s support; promising them further development of their respective constituencies.

While we have extensively discussed the political currents and under-currents in the Capital city, Delhi, and the elections in Ghaziabad and Noida during the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in this week’s edition, we look into the three important districts of the NCR, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat, all of them in Haryana, and set to go for polls along with Delhi on May 25.

Whether Gurugram, Faridabad, or Sonipat, every district has its issues that warrant a deeper look. So do the candidates in the fray vying for people’s sanction as they seek a seat in the Lower House of the Parliament. And how can we ignore the voters, their affections and aversions, their concerns and polling patterns over past years!