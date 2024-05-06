CM jailed before polls to stifle dissent: Vote against dictatorship, says Sunita

NEW DELHI: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the incarcerated AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday urged the public to cast their vote against the “prevailing dictatorship” of the BJP-led Centre.

Leading a road show through the bustling streets of Deoli assembly constituency in South Delhi, Sunita also claimed her husband, the incumbent Delhi Chief Minister was arrested to stifle the voice of dissent against the BJP.

Amid cheers and exhuberant sloganeering of AAP supporters who gathered on rroads, roofs and balconies, the Chief Minister’s wife rallied in support of AAP and INDIA bloc candidate from South Delhi, Sahiram Pehalwan.

Sunita Kejriwal implored the public to respond to the “prevailing dictatorship” with their votes. “They (BJP) have forcibly incarcerated your chief minister for the last 1.5 months. No court of the country has pronounced him guilty. They’re saying that the investigation is underway. If the probe continues for 10 years, will they keep him in jail till then? ...This is outright hooliganism and dictatorship,” Sunita said.

Listing the poll promises of AAP, Sunita said Chief Minister Kejriwal has announced Rs 1,000 to every woman of Delhi. “That is why BJP has put your CM in jail, so that women do not get Rs 1,000 per month,” Sunita jibed at the BJP.

In an effort to strike an emotional chord with the public, she said, “Kejriwal is well-educated, staunchly honest, and a true patriot. For 30 years I have been seeing these values in him. He is passionate about only one thing and that is how to make the lives of common people better.”

The jailed Chief Minister’s spouse asserted that, in 2011, her husband had led a movement for the rights of the ordinary citizens of the country. “He sat on ‘anshan’ (hunger strike) twice, he didn’t eat for 13-14 days. He’s suffering from diabetes, and takes insulin. Doctors advised him not to sit on a hunger strike, but he didn’t follow their instructions. He jeopardised his life for the rights of common people.”