Count of first-time voters up by 1 lakh since January: CEO

NEW DELHI: The number of first-time voters in the city has increased by nearly one lakh since the electoral roll published in January this year.

The voter count has gone up from 1.47 lakh in January to 2.43 lakh, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Delhi said, adding, estimates suggest that the figure may reach 2.5 lakh by the time the final roll is published.

“The concerted efforts of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) have sparked a significant surge in young-voter registration across Delhi. The Electoral Roll published on January 22, 2024, shows a significant increase in the number of first-time voters in Delhi,” the CEO office said in a statement.

“The latest data reveals a remarkable increase from 1,47,074 voters to approximately 2.43 lakh first-time voters enlisted in the electorate list,” it added.

The CEO is optimistic that the final figure could increase upto an estimated 2.5 lakh after the publication of Supplementary Electoral Roll.

According to officials, the feat was achieved due to the effective implementation of voter awareness campaigns targeting the youth demographic.

Chief Electoral Officer for Delhi, P Krishnamurthy, said through extensive engagement initiatives, including Chunav Pathshalas (11,458), Electoral Literacy Clubs at 1,003 schools and 119 colleges and Voter Awareness Forums (192), have been decisive in mobilising the youth to register themselves on the voter list.

SVEEP activities have been conducted on a large scale, encompassing diverse range of initiatives such as street plays, drawing competitions, essay writing competitions, slogan contests, painting competitions, and voter awareness rallies across various districts, he added .

“Election awareness campaign was undertaken exclusively for mass awareness among self-help group women voters in the parts of the city. Through this campaign, women voters were educated and motivated to participate in large numbers in voting process in Delhi,” the officer said.