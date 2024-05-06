Delhi police bust spurious spice manufacturing factories

NEW DELHI: Are you sure the “masala” you add to your delicious delicacies is healthy enough to consume? While medics advise eating less spicy food, two Masala manufacturers and one supplier in the national capital may think otherwise.

The reason. Well, they were making fortunes by manufacturing and selling non-edible essential spices, which had probably endangered lives of thousands of people.

The cops have, in a sensational operation, unearthed two factories, where spurious masalas were manufactured. Be it ‘haldi’ (turmeric) powder or ‘garam masala’ or even citric acid, the police have found more than 7,000 kg of adulterated spices.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Pawariya said information was received that some manufacturers and shopkeepers in North East Delhi are involved in manufacture, and selling of adulterated spices in Delhi-NCR, by the name of various brands.

Accordingly, a team was deployed under supervision of Inspector Virendra Singh, Cyber Cell, Crime Branch to develop on the intelligence in this regard on May 1, and it was found that two such manufacturing units were running in the Karawal Nagar area.

The police teams conducted a raid and two people, named Dilip and Khursheed, were apprehended. Dilip told the police that he was the owner of this manufacturing unit and Khursheed informed them that he was the supplier of these adulterated manufactured spices.