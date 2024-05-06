DPCC interim chief Yadav aims to reclaim lost ground

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Devendra Yadav on Sunday took over the charge of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC)’s President on Sunday. The event marked the presence of most of the leaders as it was meant to show the strength of the party which has been lately engulfed in departure of senior leaders and cracks among the cadre.

Raking the sentiment of loyalty, Yadav said that today, Congress needs its workers more than ever. “It’s our duty to stand by the family when times are hard. Today, the country needs Congress,” he stated.

He promised to live up to the faith and trust reposed on him by the Congress leadership, and strengthen the party in Delhi with the support and cooperation of the party workers. “My shoulders are strong. I am determined to face the challenge. My team is strong. I will show how to strengthen Congress in Delhi,” Yadav said.

He also appealed to the Congress workers to ensure the victory of the three Congress candidates and the four INDIA Bloc candidates in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections and in the process reclaim the lost ground for Congress in the city.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said the party’s ideology was deeply embedded in the DNA of India, and the country was now looking up to the Congress to save the Constitution and democracy.