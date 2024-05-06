‘Failed promises’ of AAP will affect voting, say Gandhi Nagar residents

NEW DELHI: Located along Pushta road in east Delhi, Gandhi Nagar assembly is well known for its historic and Asia’s biggest wholesale market.

It has over 25,000 shops and 10,000 household manufacturing units, generating a daily turnover of more than Rs 100 crore. Despite its economic importance, the market’s share in the garment trade has been declining due to inadequate infrastructure.

Two years ago, the Delhi government, in its Rozgaar budget 2022-24 announced a re-development plan according to which Gandhi Nagar was to be transformed into a great garment hub of Asia.

However, the project never started. The failed promise is now playing a major role in affecting the voting behaviour of the traders and the residents of this assembly.

The plan included resurfacing of the main Gandhi Nagar road and 2 km of arterial roads within the market area, which would serve as the primary transit routes. To facilitate commuter movement, the construction of two multi-level car parks at Pushta Road and Shastri Park near C&D plant was proposed, with last-mile connectivity from the Shastri Park metro station via golf carts. The drainage system was to be upgraded with reinforced cement concrete-type drains.