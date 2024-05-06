Through Highs and Hell

For centuries, the consumption of addictive substances has been part of everyday life, especially during social occasions or religious festivals. In West Bengal, for instance, offering alcohol is an aspect of the ritual worship of Kali. In Ujjain, many pilgrims carry a bottle of alcohol to offer Shiva. Holi celebrations in north India are incomplete without a glass of ‘thandai’ steeped in bhang leaves. It is impossible to conceive of a Holi song in Bollywood without characters chugging a glass of bhang.

In his book Bhang Journeys (Speaking Tiger Books), poet and publisher Akshaya Bahibala, who, for 10 years (from 1998 to 2008), was in the grip of cannabis, describes his encounters with other fellow-travellers combining them with conversations and anecdotes to bring out the multidimensional nature of their lives. He does not consider them addicts.

Alienation no ‘solution’

“Growing up in Puri, I saw people having bhang lassi with sweets. In many religious practices, consuming bhang has been a reality for thousands of years in various parts of the country. Nobody questions it. We’ve been doing it in Trinath Melas in Odisha. In states such as Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, smoking-up is a common practice in multiple religious festivals. Nobody questions that either. But once someone gets addicted, everyone starts questioning that individual without relating it to the socio-religious structure that often legitimises and sometimes inflates the culture of addiction,” says Bahibala, who is critical of societies that alienate an addict almost as if s/he is a freak.