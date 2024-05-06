Missing son of Noida Businessman found dead after four days

NEW DELHI: A Greater Noida-based businessman’s minor son, who went missing on May 1, was found dead in the adjoining Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police officials said.

The body of the class eight student was found along a canal in Bulandshahr, they said.

Krishna Kumar Sharma, who runs ‘Shiva da Dhaba’ in Greater Noida, said a woman had come to call his 14-year-old son Kunal at his eatery on May 1, and he went along with her but never returned.

“The woman came and took my son with her. When he did not return for a long time, we called up on his mobile phone but it was switched off,” Sharma said in his complaint.

The police lodged an FIR under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) against unidentified persons the same night and launched an investigation.

A CCTV footage also surfaced on social media that purportedly showed the boy walking to a car and sitting inside it without any person physically forcing him to do so. Additional Police Commissioner (law and order) Shivhari Meena said multiple police teams have been put on the case, and CCTV footages are also being analysed.