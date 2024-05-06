NGT seeks authorities’ reply on Ghazipur landfill blaze

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked for a response, within five weeks, from relevant authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), concerning the recent fire incident at the Ghazipur landfill site.
The tribunal initiated proceedings after taking suo motu cognizance of a newspaper article detailing the extensive blaze at the landfill located in East Delhi on April 21.
A green court bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel stated that the news report raised a “substantial issue” regarding compliance with environmental norms.
It highlighted a similar fire incident at the site in 2022, for which the tribunal imposed an environmental compensation of `900 crore on the Delhi government in January of the following year, along with directives for remedial measures.
The bench previously observed that the Delhi government and its authorities failed to meet even minimum standards to prevent such fires. In an order issued on April 29, the tribunal expressed dissatisfaction, stating, “In spite of the aforesaid order, there is no improvement in the situation and such fire incidents at landfill sites are still taking place.”
It added the member secretaries of the DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) and the CPCB, the MCD commissioner, and the District Magistrate of East Delhi as respondents to the matter. “Given the significance of the issue, we direct all respondents to file their report or response within five weeks,” the tribunal directed. It also acknowledged the DPCC’s counsel’s submission regarding their inability to impose environmental compensation due to an amendment in the Environment (Protection) Act.
“Let notice be issued to the CPCB for examining the issue of levy of environmental compensation on continuous violation on persons or authority responsible for the same and also to submit the report before the tribunal within five weeks,” the tribunal specified. The matter is scheduled for further proceedings on August 6.