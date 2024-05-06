NGT seeks authorities’ reply on Ghazipur landfill blaze

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked for a response, within five weeks, from relevant authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), concerning the recent fire incident at the Ghazipur landfill site.

The tribunal initiated proceedings after taking suo motu cognizance of a newspaper article detailing the extensive blaze at the landfill located in East Delhi on April 21.

A green court bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel stated that the news report raised a “substantial issue” regarding compliance with environmental norms.

It highlighted a similar fire incident at the site in 2022, for which the tribunal imposed an environmental compensation of `900 crore on the Delhi government in January of the following year, along with directives for remedial measures.