Ones who claimed to serve, now involved in scams: TN BJP chief K Annamalai in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday came down heavily on the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, saying those who once come into politics for the welfare of people are now involved in scams.

“Within Delhi, there is a government-run by one man, which, rather than serving the common people, is continuously involved in scams. They are trying to form a government with those with whom they had promised never to shake hands,” Annamalai said while addressing a gathering at Talkatora stadium during the Delhi Tamil Confluence programme.

Annamalai, during his speech, praised the Delhi BJP and its president Virendra Sachdeva for working towards the welfare of the Tamil community in Delhi.

“Sachdeva has not only worked to honor the Tamil community living in Delhi but has also embraced Tamil tradition, which in itself is respectable,” the TN BJP president said.

He said the people of Delhi are honest and have embraced the people of Tamil Nadu, which is a matter of pride for the state.

“After May 13, all colleagues from Tamil Nadu are preparing to come to the national capital so that they can ensure our victory on all the seven seats in the elections on May 25 in Delhi,” he said.

Addressing the occassion, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva too expressed confidence in winning all the seven parliamentary seats in the city.

“Whenever a corrupt government comes to power in the country, the development of the country stops. So once again, to form a majority BJP government, we have to ensure victory for our candidates on all the seven seats in Delhi,” he said.