Anand Mahindra offers help to 10-year-old boy making rolls for living

NEW DELHI: A video of a 10-year-old Delhi boy taking over his father’s ‘Chicken rolls’ business after his demise went viral on social media on Sunday. Following this, industrialist Anand Mahindra also offered help, saying his education must not suffer.

The boy was later identified as Tilak Nagar resident Jaspreet. After the video went viral on different social media platforms, help and support poured in for the 10-year-old from all quarters. Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh too reached out to the boy on Sunday night.

On Monday, industrialist Anand Mahindra came forward to help the boy, saying his education must not suffer, and his foundation would look into ways of assisting him. He reached out to obtain the boy’s contact information and expressed his intention to aid him by supporting his education.

“Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number, please do share it. The Mahindra Foundation team will explore how we can support his education,” Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The incident came to light after a food vlogger, Sarabjeet Singh, shared a video on Instagram showing the Jaspreet making a chicken egg roll at a fast food corner.

The video shows the vlogger in conversation with the 10-year-old boy, wherein Jaspreet says he lost his father to brain tuberculosis.

The boy shares that he learned to make various rolls and wraps from his father and took charge of the food cart after his demise. “I am the son of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. I will fight as long as I have the strength,” Jaspreet is heard saying in the video.