BJP lacks local face, again fielded outsider: AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar

NEW DELHI: People of East Delhi are fed up with BJP as it has again fielded an outsider (Harsh Malhotra) from the constituency instead of a local candidate who is available 24x7 for public service, says AAP’s candidate Kuldeep Kumar in an interview with Anup Verma.

Excerpts

Issues in this elections?

The key issue is to save the country’s Constitution and democracy. The BJP has adopted a dictatorial approach and if it returns to power, our voting rights will be snatched. The other issue is that the BJP is conspiring to break the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi by putting its leaders behind bars. They (BJP) fears of AAP as it brought reforms like providing 200 unit of free electricity, world class education and health infrastructures, free bus tickets to women and promise of ` 1,000 grant to women.

How do you judge the performance of BJP MPs in East Delhi?

In 2014, the BJP gave a ticket to an outsider (Maheish Girri) who failed to deliver. In 2019, the BJP again fielded an outsider (Gautam Gambhir) whose presence on the ground was almost zero. This time, an outsider is contesting. It (BJP) does not have any local leader who could fight from East Delhi, which has been facing apathy since 2014.

Is AAP receiving support on the ground?

People are angry with the BJP over Kejriwal ji’s arrest and are waiting to teach it (the BJP) a lesson. People firmly believe that he (Kejriwal) was arrested just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections over a political vendetta. On the ground, there is a wave of support for INDIA bloc candidates on all seven seats in Delhi.

Despite not being a general seat, AAP named you (reserved SC candidate). Your comment?

If you ask people about me, they will say that I am available 24/7 for public service, and that is the reason why the party has selected me. The AAP has always broken the equations of caste and has fielded fresh faces and young people devoted to public service. I am the son of a sanitation worker and come from a very poor family. From 2007 to 2011, I worked as a newspaper hawker, and I know the value of hard work.

How is AAP-Congress synergy on the ground?

On the ground, both parties are helping each other. We all support the INDIA bloc candidate because the motive is to defeat the BJP.

Sunita Kejriwal held her first roadshow in East Delhi. Was it helpful in your campaign?

I am fortunate that Sunita ji picked my constituency for her first roadshow. There was a sea of crowds, coming from every nook and corner. The party gained momentum.

Your focus areas, if you win the election?

Erasing the Ghazipur landfill site as early as possible. It’s a long-pending issue. The MCD is working on a war footing. Other priorities would be setting up mohalla clinics, building schools, hospitals, and mini sports complexes, and improving the law and order.

Your achievements as MLA?

I ensured the construction of a bridge in Kondli in record time. Four new school buildings were constructed, and the LBS hospital is being upgraded from 100 to 400 beds. Moreover, 90% of roads and streets were constructed of reinforced concrete.