Congress leader dies after being hit by car during morning walk in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A local Congress leader died after being hit by a car while he was on the morning walk near his house in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place a few meters away from Banda Bahadur Residential Society in Rohini Sector 14 where Harikishan Jindal (62) lived with his family, they said.

The owner of the car, which hit Jindal, has been identified, police said.

A police officer said that the CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the area have been scanned and in one of the footage, a white colour car is spotted crossing the lane soon after the accident.

The police has registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Prashant Vihar police station and formed a team to nab the errant driver.

Jindal is survived by his wife and 28-year-old son. His daughter is married. Jindal, a former district Congress Committee president, contested the assembly elections from Wazirpur in 2020.

Jindal's relative said that he would always go for morning walk with his neighbours.

"Today morning, he was accompanied by two to three persons, but he was alone during the accident," he said.

"He went to offer prayers at a Balaji temple near the park. And as soon he came out of the temple, a car hit him and sped away from the scene," he added.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav expressed deep shock at Jindal's sudden demise.

"Delhi Congress has lost a strong and dedicated leader in the demise of Hari Kishan Jindal. He had been associated with the Congress organization for several decades, having worked for the party from the grass-root level," Yadav said in a statement.