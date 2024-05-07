Delhi cops tough on those ‘driving against flow of traffic’, challans up by 67 per cent

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has intensified efforts to prosecute those ‘driving against the designated flow of traffic in the city; since January 2024, a staggering 30,062 motorists have been booked for violating this rule, says data shared by traffic cops.

As per traffic police data, in the corresponding period in 2023, 18,047 such violations were recorded. The figures show a significant rise of nearly 67% in prosecutions for “driving against the flow of traffic” compared to the same period last year.

A senior Delhi Police officer said such “recklessness” not only endangers the lives of the offenders but also poses a significant threat to others, causing rise in accidents and congestion.

The official said they have deployed special teams across key intersections and thoroughfares to monitor traffic flow and identify violators. Strict legal action, including hefty fines and penalties, is being taken against individuals found driving against the established traffic direction. “Such proactive measures by the Traffic Police has resulted in an increase in prosecutions against such offenders during the current year,” the official said.

According to the officier, Delhi Traffic Police have also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024. “This study makes it possible to target enforcement operations to improve road safety and adherence to traffic regulations by identifying the areas with the highest prevalence of such offenses,” the official said.

Moreover, cops are collaborating with various stakeholders, including civic authorities and educational institutions, to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. “Public outreach programmes, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives are being conducted to instill a sense of responsibility and civic duty among road users,” he said.