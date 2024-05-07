During Covid, Kuldeep was incommunicado: BJP’s Harsh Malhotra

NEW DELHI: In the Konli Assembly represented by the AAP candidate, roads are full of potholes, drinking water is acute, and he remains out of reach, says BJP’s East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra in an interview with Ujwal Jalali.

Excerpts.

For the past 10 years, this constituency has remained with BJP. On what basis are you seeking votes from people?

I am seeking votes on the basis of achievements. In east Delhi people used to face problems commuting in between Sarai Kale Khan to Ghazipur. Modi Ji laid the foundation stone and even inaugurated that Expressway stretch.

Now it takes just 7 minutes. From Akshardham to Dehradun, the expressway is nearing completion. Rapid Metro is 70% completed.

What will be your first work if voted to power?

I want to take forward PM’s initiative of “Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan”. I will start this from Kalandar colony in Dilshad Colony and construct 4000 flats for slum dwellers.

Any dream project?

We are fortunate that the Yamuna passes through Delhi. Unfortunately, despite the Centre giving Delhi `3,000 crore, they (AAP) haven’t done anything. Cleaning the Yamuna River is my dream project. We will build a riverfront that would attract tourism.

Gazipur landfill continues to stand tall. Your take?

It is the collective responsibility of the city government and the Municipal Corporation. When I was Mayor, Rs 13,500 crore was pending with the Delhi government, and now it has increased to Rs 20,000 crore. I praise Gautam Gambhir ji, who utilised his MP-LAD funds and reduced the landfill heightfill by 17 metres.

Six of the 7 sitting MPs’ have been replaced. Was it due to anti-incumbency?

I didn’t see any anti-incumbency. In Gautam Ji’s case, he decided to remain out of active politics due to cricket.

Has Gambhir’s work given you any advantage?

Recently, I went to a cremation ground in Chilla village, and the people told me that Gambhir ji utilised Rs 35 lakh for the purpose.

The AAP and Congress are fighting in an alliance. Do you think this has made the contest more difficult?

No. If you go by the votes collectively polled in the last elections to both AAP and Congress, it is still less than what BJP received. And I call this an “alliance of liars”. Their alliance is only on paper. If they had had to make a real alliance, they would have also done it in Punjab.

The AAP fielded a reserved candidate from a non-reserved seat. Will this give them an edge?

The AAP candidate represents the Kondli assembly, where roads are full of potholes and an acute shortage of clean drinking water exists. Residents in his area say that during COVID-19, Kumar switched off his mobile phone and disappeared. The people will choose their candidate of choice only based on merit.

Do you think the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal has generated sympathy wave?

Three big AAP leaders are in jail for corruption. They sold one liquor bottle free with another and opened liquor stores in every locality. Which parent would want their children to go in that direction? This is the reason they are behind bars. They have done corruption.