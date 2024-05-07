Four minor boys held for stabbing man over 50 times in Gujarat's Jafrabad

NEW DELHI: Four minor boys were apprehended for the brutal murder of a 35-year-old man in northeast Delhi. The deceased was stabbed more than two dozen times on his upper body by the four accused juveniles by a sharp-edged weapon, police officials said.

A purported video of the incident, that was captured by a local from atop a building, showed the violent killing. The minor boys could be seen stabbing the victim who was soaked in his own blood.

As the juveniles continued their stabbing spree, none of the passersby intervened in the act, and walked past unperturbed. After the accused boys had left the crime scene, some children could be seen standing near the body drenched in blood and gazing at it in shock.

The deceased was identified as Nazir aka Nanhe, resident of Chauhan Bangar in Jafrabad area. According to the police, the victim was a ‘Bad Character’ in Jafrabad police station area and had numerous criminal cases including robbery and attempt to murder registered against him.

Sharing details, DCP (north east) Joy Tirkey said the control room was informed regarding the incident at around 7 pm on Sunday after which a police team immediately reached the scene of crime.

“At about 6.45 pm, Nazir was travelling on his scooty when some boys attacked him with knives near Mangla Hospital Wali Gali in Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad,” the DCP said.

The victim was found dead on the street at a distance of about 250 metres from his house. Accordingly, the police registered a case and began probing the murder.

The police identified all the suspects and later apprehended the four juveniles. “They have disclosed that they committed the murder because two days ago, Nazir had threatened one of them. All four boys are minors. They are still being questioned. The exact sequence of events is being ascertained,” the DCP added.

Caught on camera

