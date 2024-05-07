ICSE, ISC results declared in Delhi, 99.88 per cent candidates pass

NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 on Monday morning.

In the Delhi-NCR, the pass percentage for ICSE stands at an impressive 99.88%, up by 0.20% from last year, with girls outperforming boys. 46 schools presented candidates for the ICSE exam, with a total of 5,629 candidates. Among them, 2,960 were boys and 2,669 were girls.

For the ISC examination, 41 schools participated, accounting for 3,332 candidates. Of these, 1,742 were boys and 1,590 were girls. The pass percentage for ISC is 99.10%, up by 0.06% from last year, with girls again surpassing boys.

Compared to last year, the pass percentages have seen a marginal increase, with the overall ICSE pass percentage at 99.47% and ISC pass percentage at 98.19%.

Aspirants were asked to access their results via the official CISCE portals, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, as well as through SMS. w