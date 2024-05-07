LG Saxena picks ‘K’ word for NIA probe against Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A day before the Supreme Court is set to take up bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Monday recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe involving the CM for allegedly receiving political funding from banned Khalistani organization, Sikhs for Justice (SJF). The ruling AAP rejected the charge.

The LG’s move came against the backdrop of indications by the Supreme Court last week that it may consider granting Kejriwal interim bail on Tuesday in view of the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP chief, who is in Tihar jail, was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The LG’s letter to the Union home secretary said he received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received $16 million in funding from extremist Khalistani groups “for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.” Bhullar is currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.

The complaint was filed by Ashoo Mongia, national general secretary, World Hindu Federation India based on a video where wanted Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun mentioned AAP for receiving the fund from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.

The LG also mentioned that a clandestine meeting took place in 2014 between Kejriwal and pro-Khalistani elements at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York. In that meeting the Delhi CM purportedly promised to facilitate the release of Bhullar in return for financial backing.

Bhullar is a convict in a 1993 Delhi bomb blast case. Bhullar was convicted in the killing of nine people and injuring 31 others in a blast outside the Youth Congress headquarters in Delhi.

SC to hear plea today

The Supreme Court last week indicated that it may consider granting Kejriwal interim bail on Tuesday in view of the elections. The AAP chief is in Tihar jail; he was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the scrapped Delhi liquor policy case