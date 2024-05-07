SC panel seeks action against Delhi Development Authority over tree felling

NEW DELHI: The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), constituted by the Supreme Court, has recommended action against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over serious violations concerning illegal construction and tree felling in the ridge area of south Delhi.
This infringement, totaling around 750 trees, occurred without requisite approvals from the Central government and in defiance of the apex court’s directives, the panel said in its report.
The CEC’s report said the civic agency had, in December last year, allocated forested land “with ridge-like characteristics” for the construction of an approach road from the Chhatarpur main road to various establishments, including the SAARC University and Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences.
“Such allocation blatantly disregarded the provisions outlined in the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980,” the SC-appointed committee held.
Of the trees affected, 222 were felled in non-forest areas without proper authorization under the Delhi Protection of Trees Act, 1994, for the road construction. Additionally, 523 trees were cut down in areas with morphological ridge-like features without due approval from the Centre as mandated by the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, and Supreme Court directives, the report added.
The probe was initiated following a complaint alleging collusion between local authorities, the land mafia, and senior officials of the Delhi government to facilitate the unlawful construction in the ridge area.
The Delhi Ridge, an expanse of rocky outcrop from Delhi University in the north to the southern borders, spanning 7,777 hectares, is crucial for the city’s ecological balance. Consisting of the Northern Ridge, Central Ridge, South Central Ridge, and Southern Ridge, the vast area of forested land in the national capital was designated a reserved forest, commonly known as the ‘Notified Ridge Area’, in 1994.
However, certain areas in the vicity, possessing ridge-like features but not classified as forests are referred to as morphological ridge areas. Construction activities within these regions necessitate approval from the Ridge Management Board, chaired by the Delhi chief secretary, and the Supreme Court through the CEC.
‘City’s green lungs’
The Delhi Ridge plays a pivotal role in mitigating pollution and preserving biodiversity amidst the rapid urbanization of the city.
Its preservation is essential to maintain its environmental equilibrium and safeguard its residents’ well-being. The SC in February 2023, had observed that the ridge area acts as a lung, supplying oxygen to city residents, while directing the DDA to not allot land in areas considered to be notified as protected areas.