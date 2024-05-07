SC panel seeks action against Delhi Development Authority over tree felling

NEW DELHI: The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), constituted by the Supreme Court, has recommended action against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over serious violations concerning illegal construction and tree felling in the ridge area of south Delhi.

This infringement, totaling around 750 trees, occurred without requisite approvals from the Central government and in defiance of the apex court’s directives, the panel said in its report.

The CEC’s report said the civic agency had, in December last year, allocated forested land “with ridge-like characteristics” for the construction of an approach road from the Chhatarpur main road to various establishments, including the SAARC University and Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Such allocation blatantly disregarded the provisions outlined in the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980,” the SC-appointed committee held.

Of the trees affected, 222 were felled in non-forest areas without proper authorization under the Delhi Protection of Trees Act, 1994, for the road construction. Additionally, 523 trees were cut down in areas with morphological ridge-like features without due approval from the Centre as mandated by the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, and Supreme Court directives, the report added.