Strides in education sector taking us closer to Viksit Bharat: Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Vice President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said India has been the hub of knowledge and continuous strides in education sector is taking the country closer to achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Dhankhar was addressing the 62nd Foundation Day ceremony of the School of Open Learning (SOL) .

Lauding the SOL, Dhankhar said it has provided education to people across socio-economic barriers, age groups, help close the education gap, and provided easy access to all quarters of the society.

He highlighted the illustrious legacy of institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila, underscoring India’s historical eminence as the epicentre of knowledge and education.

The V-P said the paradigm shift and resurgence in India’s educational landscape in contemporary times has set the country firmly on its way to regain its past glory.

“Education as the most impactful transformational mechanism for change. It is not merely a means to acquire knowledge but rather the cornerstone of progress, empowerment and social transformation. It is the key that unlocks the door to progress, prosperity, and empowerment.

“Education is the greatest right and donation. There can be no fundamental right greater than education and no donation can be greater than education,” he said. Praising the theme of the event ‘Role of Education in the Creation of Viksit Bharat’, he said open learning has played a pivotal role in fostering India’s development.