The World on the plate

Delhi’s streets are a haven for food lovers and Delhiites cannot resist the siren call of roadside golgappas, or hearty bites of chole bhature, momos, chaat, tikkis and more. This time, they can savour street food not just from the capital, but from around the world at the newly launched International Street Food Festival at Café Delhi Heights (CDH). TMS visited the Saket outlet and was enveloped by its inviting ambience. Soft daylight fused with dim-lit cane lanterns ensured that we were able to see vibrant colours on our plates.

Ashish Singh, chef, culinary director and COO of CDH, joins us to discuss the first-of-its-kind food festival since its inception in 2011. “While we have specially curated meals for festivities like Lohri and Navratri, and seasonal concepts like Mango Festival in the summer and Chai Pakore during the monsoons, they’re all very generic. This time we wanted to do something different and bring street-side flavours from Thailand, Greece, Jamaica, Japan, Canada, Latin America, West Asia, Russia and Spain with a gourmet touch. The meals are prepared by over 600 chefs across our outlets,” says Singh, who, along with his team, has travelled the globe, relishing various culinary delights.

Palate pleasers

After a sip of a sweet-tangy mix of strawberry lemonade, we await the arrival of the first dish — Canada’s beloved street food, Poutine (`315). These golden crispy fries delicately layered with gooey cheese curd and served with a savoury dip gave it an edge over the usual fries that are eaten with burgers. The chef reminisces about buying it from food trucks in England, which is why he had to include it in the menu.

“Potatoes are eaten everywhere on the planet. I love Canada’s version because it skips mayonnaise and uses a light amount of cheese and brown sauce. The brown sauce comes from the stock made from roasting a goat or a chicken bone.” However, to suit the Indian palate, the chef gave it a vegetarian spin, making the sauce with a fine blend of flour, butter, and charred vegetables.