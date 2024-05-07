Three held in Delhi for impersonating as NEET-UG candidates

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested three people from two south Delhi schools for allegedly impersonating and appearing on behalf of candidates in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), a senior police official said on Monday.

According to the official, the accused, all from Rajasthan, were identified as Abhishek (24), a Jodhpur resident, Gajraj Singh (21) of Dausa, and Barmer resident Rakesh (21).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said on May 5, a NEET-UG exam was held on Sunday at some schools in the South District area wherein complaints from two schools — Sarvodaya (Co-Ed) School in Begumpur, and Mount Columbus School in Dakshin Puri - regarding fake candidates were received at Malviya Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar police stations.

Acting on the calls, police teams were dispatched to the schools. “Abhishek was nabbed from Mount Columbus School, while Gajraj and Rakesh were arrested from Sarvodaya (Co-Ed) School,” said the DCP. Two separate cases have been registered.

Multiple FIRs have been filed under section 419 (cheating by personation), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Malviya Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar police stations.