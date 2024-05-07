Tughlakabad: Street crimes, traffic worry residents

NEW DELHI: Nestled amidst the historic Tughlakabad Fort, Tughlakabad village in South Delhi has undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding its past of overcrowding and sanitation woes to emerge as a burgeoning urban hub.

Mahesh Singh, a native of the village, recalls a time when open drains and heaps of garbage marred the landscape. “Ever since the Tughlakabad Fort gained prominence as a tourist destination, the government has taken substantial steps to cleanse the area,” he remarks.

Local residents also note a notable decrease in petty crimes like theft and chain-snatching. With the construction of the DMRC’s Silver Line, poised to link Tughlakabad to Aerocity, the area is set to emerge as a crucial transit hub. Plans to elevate the Tughlakabad metro station into a key facility, featuring a four-level underground structure connecting the Silver Line to the existing Violet Line, are underway. Nonetheless, the Silver Line’s construction has exacerbated traffic congestion, and land acquisition for the metro has adversely affected nearby residents.

The Tughlakabad assembly has been a breeding ground for prominent political figures in recent years. Outgoing South Delhi MP Ramesh Bhiduri of the BJP and AAP nominee Sahi Ram have both left their mark on the constituency.

Bhiduri held the seat from 2003 to 2015 after unsuccessful bids in 1993 and 1998. Meanwhile, Sahi Ram, initially contesting on a BSP ticket, emerged as the runner-up in 2008 and 2013 before clinching victory on an AAP ticket in 2015 by a margin of 34,000 votes. He retained the seat in 2020 with a reduced margin of 13,000 votes.

Tughlakabad contributes to the South Delhi constituency, where the BJP has replaced incumbent Ramesh Bhiduri with Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and MLA from the Badarpur assembly constituency. Bidhuri is reputed to have a strong influence over the Gujjar community. The INDIA bloc candidate Sahi Ram, also a Gujjar, commands significant support from the Dalit community.