‘We want justice, peace and growth,’ says Kanhaiya Kumar

NEW DELHI: Amidst supporters chanting, “hathi ghodha paalki, jai kanhaiya lal ki,” the Congress candidate from North East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, formerly JNUSU president, filed his nomination papers from the constituency on Monday.

Kumar filed his nomination at the District Magistrate’s office in Nand Nagri in the presence of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. He is pitted against BJP’s two-time MP from the same constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Prior to the nominations, Kanhaiya Kumar performed hawan and took part in Sarvdharm prayers where he met all the religious heads, while after the nominations, Kanhaiyya and his team held a massive roadshow in North East Delhi where Kanhaiyya was seen responding to media, saying,

“We want jobs for the youth of northeast Delhi, we want relief from GST imposed on shopkeepers, we want a minimum pay of Rs 400 for labourers. We want peace, justice, and growth.” However, Kanhaiyya’s videos of him performing hawan invited major criticism on social media with netizens questioning him, “Ab manuwaad se azaadi nahi chahhiye..?”

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi. Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on May 25.