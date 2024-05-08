AAP’s campaign song cleared after modifications: Election Commission

NEW DELHI: In contrast to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s claim, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said on Tuesday that the party’s controversial campaign song was approved after modifications suggested by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

CEO P Krishnamurthy said the objectionable video content from the song has been removed.

“I’m told that the applicant (AAP) removed the entire objectionable video in the content and resubmitted it with the suggested modifications. After that, the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) approved the campaign song,” he stated during a press briefing.

A day ago, AAP had claimed that its campaign song ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ was approved without any changes. The party leaders called it a victory for truth and democracy amidst alleged attempts by the BJP to suppress it.