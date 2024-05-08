Ahead of polls, MP-based illegal firearms syndicate busted, 15 guns seized

NEW DELHI: Just a couple of weeks ahead of the polling day (May 25) in the national capital, the police nabbed two key members of a Madhya Pradesh-based inter-state illegal arms supply racket and recovered 15 semi-automatic pistols from their possession, an official said on Monday. The accused were identified as Wasim (36), and Mohd Sehdaan (22), both residents of Sambhal district in UP.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Prateeksha Godara said that they received a tip-off on May 3 regarding the two members of the syndicate. Sehdaan came near Red Light connecting Thimayya Marg and Cariappa Marg to deliver a big consignment of illegal firearms to one Sonu, a resident of Uttam Nagar, after procuring the same from one Sardar in Madhya Pradesh.

Accordingly, the police laid a trap and the duo was apprehended when they arrived at the spot in their silver-coloured Mahindra XUV-500. “Fifteen semi-automatic pistols were recovered from both accused persons and their vehicle,” the officer said.

On interrogation, Wasim disclosed that he has been indulging in the illegal trade of firearms for more than two-three years and, along with Sehdaan, used to supply illegal firearms on the directions of one of his known, Sarfarz alias Sonu, to various persons of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“Sonu used to give him Rs 10,000 per trip to bring the consignment of illegal arms. Sonu used to provide the details of associates from whom they had to procure the consignment,” said the DCP.