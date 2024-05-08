Aligarh man arrested after over a decade for murder of truck driver

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old man from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh as he was evading arrest since 2012 in a murder case, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr district, had been declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender’ by a court on July 30, 2012.

The police officer said that they had received a tip-off about the presence of Mukesh aka Babloo hiding in Aligarh area. On April 27, it was further learned that Mukesh was working at some Dhaba with pseudo name Babloo in Kuldeep Vihar area of Aligarh.

Subsequently, the police conducted a raid and the accused was nabbed under section 41.1(C) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) after following due procedure of law. “On interrogation, it was revealed that he (Mukesh), along with his associates Vedprakash and one juvenile, had committed the murder of one Netrapal in the Timarpur police station area in January 2012 by strangulation with a rope in order to rob the truck and settle old enmity,” the officer said, adding that Netrapal was working as a truck driver.

Currently, Vedprakash, co-accused in the case, is facing trial before the court. “Mukesh is the real uncle of Vedprakash. Soon after the murder, accused Mukesh, Vedprakash and the juvenile had absconded but later on Vedprakash and the minor were apprehended,” the official added.