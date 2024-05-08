BJP slams AAP over funding by ‘Sikhs For Justice’

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP workers held demonstrations outside the AAP headquarters at the DDU Marg on Tuesday over alleged funding received by the party from banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs For Justice’.

This came a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended an NIA probe into the matter.

Led by BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, protesters marched towards the AAP office. Their attempt to breach police barricades was thwarted, leading to their temporary detention and subsequent release with a warning. During the demonstration, slogans were raised against AAP and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Sachdeva criticised the imprisoned chief minister, asserting that by accepting donations from terrorist outfits, Kejriwal has besmirched the legacy of national heroes like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, whom he frequently invokes in his rhetoric.

“We know the AAP is corrupt but its most shameful that the party also took funds from a banned terrorist outfit,” alleged Delhi BJP president. There could be political differences among the parties but there cannot be any compromise with the national security, he said.

“Those who joined hands with the anti-national forces should be booked under sedition charges,” Sachdeva demanded.