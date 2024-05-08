BJP slams AAP over funding by ‘Sikhs For Justice’

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP workers held demonstrations outside the AAP headquarters at the DDU Marg on Tuesday over alleged funding received by the party from banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs For Justice’.
This came a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended an NIA probe into the matter.
Led by BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, protesters marched towards the AAP office. Their attempt to breach police barricades was thwarted, leading to their temporary detention and subsequent release with a warning. During the demonstration, slogans were raised against AAP and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Sachdeva criticised the imprisoned chief minister, asserting that by accepting donations from terrorist outfits, Kejriwal has besmirched the legacy of national heroes like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, whom he frequently invokes in his rhetoric.
“We know the AAP is corrupt but its most shameful that the party also took funds from a banned terrorist outfit,” alleged Delhi BJP president. There could be political differences among the parties but there cannot be any compromise with the national security, he said.
“Those who joined hands with the anti-national forces should be booked under sedition charges,” Sachdeva demanded.
Sachdeva also alleged that AAP’s offices across all seven constituencies of Delhi could face seizure for allegedly colluding with enemies of the nation. He mentioned that BJP workers would engage in door-to-door campaigns to educate people about AAP’s alleged character. He also urged voters to ensure their vote aligns with the nation’s interests.
Joining the protest rally were prominent BJP leaders such as Sardar R P Singh, Vijendra Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Anil Bajpayee, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Vishnu Mittal, Gajendra Yadav, Richa Pandey Mishra, Amit Gupta, along with district presidents of the party.
Vijendra Gupta accused AAP and Congress of adhering to Maoist ideology, alleging their role in spreading communal violence.“AAP is the only party where corruption and anti-national sentiments go hand in hand,” he said.
AAP has dismissed the accusation, labelling the recommendation as “yet another conspiracy” orchestrated by the ruling BJP at the Centre against Kejriwal.