Capital’s law & order has deteriorated, LG ruined police force, says AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday criticised L-G VK Saxena for his handling of Delhi’s law and order situation. He demanded accountability from the L-G and alleged corruption within the Delhi Police.

He said that initiatives for women’s safety were being compromised due to the removal of bus marshals and staff from the Delhi Commission for Women.

Bharadwaj said, “Over the last few days, it has been observed that heinous crimes are surging in Delhi, and the law and order situation is deteriorating. The safety and security of Delhi have almost collapsed over the past few months.”

He added, “according to NCRB data, the crime rate in Delhi is currently the highest in the country, with about 1,832 crimes occurring per 100,000 population, compared to the national average of about 258 crimes per 100,000 population. The rate of criminal cases in Delhi is seven times higher than the national average. Additionally, about 1,189 criminal cases are being registered in Delhi every day.”

Giving examples of some horrific incidents, he described a video that emerged showing a witness to a murder case in the Jafrabad area being stabbed by five people in broad daylight in front of the public.

“He was brutally murdered, being stabbed approximately fifty times. Similarly, in a VIP area like RK Puram, an auto-rickshaw driver killed a Seema Suraksha Bal constable by slitting his throat following an altercation over a fare. In Tilak Nagar area, a car showroom owner was extorted for a ransom of `5 crore, and five rounds were fired outside the car showroom. Today’s news reported that a person was murdered and his body was thrown into a canal,” said Bharadwaj.