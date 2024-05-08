CPI alleges LG functioning as political entity

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday questioned the ‘credibility’ of World Hindu Federation India (WHFI) stating the L-G VK Saxena had recommended a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against CM Arvind Kejriwal. He further said that the L-G is functioning politically.

“L-G recommended NIA probe against Kejriwal on the basis of a complaint he received from World Hindu Federation India. What is its credibility and authority? How does L-G believe it and immediately propose a NIA probe?,” said general secretary of CPI Raja.

Saxena recommended an NIA probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’. “These are all political issues and L-G is acting politically in order to promote certain sinister agenda of those who are in power today. Everybody knows the BJP-RSS is so aggressive now to dismantle the very constitution, all constitutional values and democratic structures in the country,” said Raja.