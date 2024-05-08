Dikshit, a Lovely supporter, among star campaigners

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge former party chief Rahul Gandhi and national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the star campaigners for grand-old party for Delhi Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly, the list also includes Sandeep Dikshit, the fomer MP and son of late chief minister Shiela Dikshit, who recently expressed his displeasure with the selection of candidates by the party for North West Delhi (Udit Raj) and North East Delhi (Kanhaiya Kumar) seats. Moreover, he supported the former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely when he resigned from the post on the issue. Lovely later joined BJP.

The list also included the names of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, senior party leaders Venugopal. Ajay Maken, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Dipak Babaria, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sachin Pilot.

The other prominent names are Harish Rawat, Pramod Tiwari, Subhash Chopra, Haroon Yusuf, Alka Lamba and Rajesh Lilothia.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress said the star campaigners will participate in road shows and address various meetings for the Congress and INDIA bloc candidates in all the seven Lok Sabha seats.

Both Congress and AAP will jointly campaign in all the seven seats, it added. The two parties have allied for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with 4:3 seat sharing agreement.