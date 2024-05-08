JNU imposes penalty on hostel presidents, activists for protest

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has reportedly imposed penalties on hostel presidents, students and activists for protesting outside the Vice Chancellor Office demanding sufficient water supply. This move has attracted huge criticism from the varsity’s students union.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday held a meeting to mark their protest against the university’s decision to prohibit demonstration, protests outside the office of Dean of Students.

Meanwhile, the JNUSU protests against the prohibition of protests outside DoS office, replacement of JNU Entrance Examination for PhD admissions with NET score and not inviting the students’ body to executive council meetings.

JNUSU President Dhananjay said, “This is terribly an anti-student policy. The administration of our varsity is full of people who have ‘man ki baat’ to say but they won’t allow anyone to speak anything. It is like a dictatorship on the campus. Earlier, the order was that we can’t protest near the academic premises but now the new notification prohibits us from protesting or demonstrating around the offices of all accountable administrators.”

He added, “The varsity administration has fined many students and activists and the defaulters according to them have been asked to pay Rs 2000-Rs 3000. But now we have also decided to let it go. Let the university impose as many fines as they can. It will not stop us from protesting for the right cause. We will keep protesting and that is our right.”

The JNU on Friday issued a fresh notification stating that any hunger strike, protest, group incursion and any other form of demonstration or blocking the entry or exit of any academic and administrative premises within the radius of 100 metres is prohibited.