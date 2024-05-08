Mahua Lahiri’s modern twists to Kantha

Last year, Mahua Lahiri was the first artisan to win the 2023 AD X JSW Prize for Contemporary Craftsmanship. She was taught by her mother Pritikana Goswami — she is originally from eastern Bengal (now Bangladesh) — who has been working for over 30 years to revive the ancient Nakshi Kantha embroidery, a traditional craft form of undivided Bengal. Goswami, who inherited her kantha skills through her family, won the Padma Shri in 2023 for her embroidery.

The exhibition, ‘Revival & Contemporary Nakshi Kantha of Undivided Bengal’, held recently in Delhi, was the first to showcase contemporary Nakshi Kantha designed and created by Hushnohana, the brand co-founded by Lahiri. She has also created livelihood opportunities for women in Bengal as they pour their hearts out into the delightful ritual of making intricate kanthas. The kantha motifs are drawn from everyday life and include representations of folk tales, epics, mythological figures, animals, fish, plants, and ceremonial themes.

Excerpts from a conversation:

This exhibition is the first to showcase the revival and contemporaraneity of Nakshi Kantha. Tell us something about the artwork.

Nakshi Kantha is a traditional craft of embroidery of undivided Bengal. With Partition, the state lost its identity and along with it, the indigenous art-form. Rabindranath Tagore in Shantiniketan and his daughter-in-law, Pratima Devi, however, sought to revive it. In terms of style, it is slightly different from the original kantha stitch. A quilt has layers of cotton inside but kantha has layers of cotton fabric. Layers of old fabric, usually saris and dhotis, are made into light coverlets using intricate kantha (or simple running stitch for quilting). It is worked directly onto the cloth using intuition and an innate sense of design, without the aid of any prior drawing.

How did your mother’s journey with kantha embroidery start and become known?

Many women have taken kantha up as a career, though they are not getting paid well. My mother revived it in 1990 and started with the usual cartage and embroidery. In 1990, my mother met the honorary secretary of the Crafts Council of West Bengal, Rupi Pal Chowdhury, and she introduced it to one of her friends from the Victoria Albert Museum, which showcased 19th-century kantha.