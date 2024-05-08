Police bust drug trafficking, arrest three; seize Rs 1 crore contraband

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted a drug trafficking syndicate and arrested three persons involved in supplying the psychotropic substance ‘Alprazolam’ in different parts of the country, an official said on Tuesday.

The 4.7 kg of seized contraband, valued at over Rs 1 crore, includes Alprazolam.

The suspects had even set up an illegal manufacturing unit in Gajraula, UP, from which they were supplying the banned substance. They shipped the product through courier, concealing it inside silver polyethylene to evade detection by X-ray machines at courier companies and airports.

The accused were identified as Rachit Kumar (22), a resident of Uttarakhand; Namit Chaudhary (34) from UP; and Vanga Rajender (49), a resident of Telangana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that an input regarding an inter-state narcotic drug cartel involved in the smuggling of psychotropic substances was received in February. Members of this cartel were identified and their activities were kept under surveillance.

He said that on April 25, the police team intercepted a suspicious parcel sent by the members of this cartel at a warehouse of a courier company in Delhi’s IGI Airport.