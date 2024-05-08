Water woes and traffic snarls key issues in Rajendra Nagar

NEW DELHI: Nestled in the heart of Delhi, Rajendra Nagar emerged as a sanctuary for Punjabi refugees from Pakistan post-partition.

Over the years, it has transformed into a bustling educational hub, attracting thousands of students annually who are eager to prepare for various government exams, particularly the UPSC.

The locality is replete with coaching centres, alongside supporting establishments like restaurants, bookstores, libraries, and numerous paying guest accommodations. However, the surge in the student population has not been warmly received by all.

Long-standing residents have seen their tranquility disrupted. “Rajendra Nagar once was a serene residential colony, but now it’s swamped with students, causing severe traffic congestion,” laments Kartar Singh, a long-time inhabitant. Alongside traffic woes, residents grapple with erratic water supply, overflowing sewers, and roads marred by potholes. The nearby locales of Pandav Nagar and Budh Nagar face similar distress.

The political landscape of the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency has seen notable shifts. Originally a BJP bastion, the area came under AAP’s control when Vijendra Garg clinched the seat in 2013 with 53.59% of the vote. The subsequent elections bolstered AAP’s presence, with Raghav Chaddha winning in 2020 with 57.06% of the votes.