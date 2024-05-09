5K students run for ‘Viksit Bharat’

NEW DELHI: Addressing the students on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU), Prof Yogesh Singh, emphasised the importance of voting and motivating others to vote to strengthen democracy.
He made these remarks as the chief guest before flagging off the ‘Run for Viksit Bharat’ programme organised at the university on Wednesday.
On this occasion, over 5,000 students from various colleges and departments of the institution participated in the event, which began at seven in the morning from university’s gate number one.
The participating students passed through gate number four, and concluded at the university’s sports complex. Special guests included Saina Nehwal, the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, and film actor Rajkumar Rao, an alumnus of DU’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.
Delhi University Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, also joined the ‘mini-marathon’ for Viksit Bharat at its commencement. Many teachers and students who participated in the event expressed their support to the Prime Minister’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ and praised his efforts to involve every citizen in the ‘nation’s growth story’.
The DU teachers’ body DTF had last week issued a statement, saying, ‘The DU administration claims that this event is being organized to create awareness about and encourage participation in the Lok Sabha elections. However, why name it Run for Viksit Bharat instead of Run for Participative Democracy? Furthermore, if the intention was to increase voter awareness and participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, then this event should have been organized only with the prior permission and involvement of the Election Commission of India, and should not have been used to give a platform to a functionary of the ruling party.”
“In the run-up to what appears to be a proposed violation of the model code of conduct, a functionary of the ruling party in the outgoing union government of India has been involved in preparatory activities. It seems that a public institution is being converted into an appendage of the outgoing ruling party to try and influence voter decisions. If this was not the case, then this event could have been scheduled for a date after the Lok Sabha elections. Surely, Bharat needs Vikas through an Abhiyan even after the first week of June 2024?” questioned the Delhi Teachers’ Front.
Teachers’ body decries violation of poll code
Predicts Badruddin Ajma, chief of the AIUDF, who contested the recently held Assembly elections in Assam in alliance with the JD(U) and the RJD. He claims he can put together a third front with BJP allies AGP, alliance with the JD(U) and the RJD. He claims he can put together a third front with BJP allies AGP, BPF claims he can put together a third front with BJP allies AGP, BPF claims he can put together a third front with BJP allies AGP, BPF claims he can put together a third front with BJP all