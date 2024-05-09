5K students run for ‘Viksit Bharat’

NEW DELHI: Addressing the students on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU), Prof Yogesh Singh, emphasised the importance of voting and motivating others to vote to strengthen democracy.

He made these remarks as the chief guest before flagging off the ‘Run for Viksit Bharat’ programme organised at the university on Wednesday.

On this occasion, over 5,000 students from various colleges and departments of the institution participated in the event, which began at seven in the morning from university’s gate number one.

The participating students passed through gate number four, and concluded at the university’s sports complex. Special guests included Saina Nehwal, the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, and film actor Rajkumar Rao, an alumnus of DU’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, also joined the ‘mini-marathon’ for Viksit Bharat at its commencement. Many teachers and students who participated in the event expressed their support to the Prime Minister’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ and praised his efforts to involve every citizen in the ‘nation’s growth story’.