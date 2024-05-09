A social circle on wheels

At 9.30 pm on a Friday, South Delhi’s Qutub Institutional Area is shrouded in eerie darkness. An untimely downpour has driven away passersby, leaving the roads deserted with barely-there street lights. There is, however, a slim light of hope at a humble café, Angels and Roadsters, where there is, like on every weekend, a congregation of bikers; they have gathered to unburden themselves. “After their week’s work, they come here to de-stress, and talk about many problems, from joblessness, childlessness, divorce battles, office pressures, breakups, health issues…the list is endless. I listen patiently and one-on-one, if need be,” says Sujay Gupta, 42, an entrepreneur and founder of the community.

A troupe of 10-12 bikers arrives on Royal Enfields, Yamahas, Hondas, and Triumphs half an hour later. “We are a family of 280 riders. The women are called ‘Angels’ and the men, ‘Roadsters’. Whenever someone from the community faces a crisis, each member tries to work all their connections and references to help them,” says Gupta, popularly known as SG Bhaiya. He cites the case of a group member’s father, a dementia patient, who left home at 6 pm and did not return till 12am. “Instead of calling the cops, the member called us. On my way, I called the cops to help us look for him and we found his father! In another instance, a group member who was struggling with a divorce case for six years, had lawyers from our group fight his case without charging any fee,” he adds.

A cold drink and steamy pakoras arrive at our table prepared by the cafe’s caretaker, Prabhdeep Singh aka Garry.

“Until two months back, Garry was running Sher-E-Punjab Dhaba. Due to financial losses, he was on the verge of ending his life. Someone tipped me about it. We all sat together to help him out, and now that dhaba is Angels and Roadsters,” SG says with a smile as a couple greets him. “Would you believe that this couple had a miscarriage four months ago and were devastated? We all have a social circle but have hardly anyone to help when we need them the most. Group members really stood with them. Sometimes that’s enough,” SG says, while going on to talk of other cases from the community that are now “healed”.