AAP spoiled Delhi image with corruption: Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday alleged that AAP has tarnished the image of the national capital with corruption and neglected the development works over the past decade.

“Contrary to this, the Narendra Modi-led Central Government has improved Delhi’s road infrastructure, provided nearly 1800 electric buses for environmental cleanliness, contributed to the expansion of rapid rail and metro, constructed developmental projects like Yashobhumi and Bharat Mandap, and established vast eco-park at Badarpur,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Chandni Chowk in support of BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal.

The senior BJP leader mentioned that the efforts are underway to link rivers to solve the water crisis in Delhi and emphasized Chandni Chowk’s importance as the commercial heart of the nation.

“BJP has nominated a business leader from here who will work to understand the area’s issues and boost commercial activities and employment,” Gadkari said.