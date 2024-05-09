AAP spoiled Delhi image with corruption: Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday alleged that AAP has tarnished the image of the national capital with corruption and neglected the development works over the past decade.
“Contrary to this, the Narendra Modi-led Central Government has improved Delhi’s road infrastructure, provided nearly 1800 electric buses for environmental cleanliness, contributed to the expansion of rapid rail and metro, constructed developmental projects like Yashobhumi and Bharat Mandap, and established vast eco-park at Badarpur,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Chandni Chowk in support of BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal.
The senior BJP leader mentioned that the efforts are underway to link rivers to solve the water crisis in Delhi and emphasized Chandni Chowk’s importance as the commercial heart of the nation.
“BJP has nominated a business leader from here who will work to understand the area’s issues and boost commercial activities and employment,” Gadkari said.
In support of North East parliamentary constituency candidate Manoj Tiwari, former Haryana CM Khattar addressed a massive rally in Burari assembly constituency and said that his party is seeking votes based on plans that promote constructive progress in the country, while opposition parties lack issues for the nation’s welfare.
“Manoj Tiwari has a long list of developmental works to showcase, whereas the alliance has only two slogans: ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ and ‘Tum Kitne Afzal Maroge’. The decision lies with the people whether to support nationalism or forces that seek to disintegrate the nation,” said Khattar.
With the entry of senior BJP leaders, who participated in the electioneering process for the city candidates on Wednesday, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on May 25.