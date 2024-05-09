Amid heatwave, 1 million individuals travelled on Namo Bharat so far

NEW DELHI: Going by the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) data, a staggering 1 million individuals have boarded Namo Bharat till date, with a 17 km section inaugurated initially and a subsequent 34 km stretch opened to the public from March 2024.

The 34 km operational stretch of the Delhi–Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is proving to be a saviour for passengers amid the blistering heat, providing a comfortable and convenient travel experience

Notably, travellers often encounter not only heat but also dust, and pollution while on the move. In this stretch, there were no reliable and comfortable public transport systems like Namo Bharat for commuters. Hence people now prefer Namo Bharat Trains for comfortable and convenient travel.

Maintaining a comfortable ambiance, each coach’s temperature is regulated at nearly 25 degrees Celsius, adjusted seasonally to accommodate varying weather conditions such as summer, winter, and monsoon. Recognizing the heightened demand for cooling during summer, the AC system of the

Namo Bharat train has been tailored accordingly. Not confined to the younger demographic, both professionals and seniors also prefer Namo Bharat for travel, especially during hot weather spells.

Furthermore, to conserve the conditioned air, the Namo Bharat train employs a passenger-controlled door operation system, a pioneering feature in the country’s railway infrastructure.

By facilitating passengers to manually open doors using push buttons only when required, energy consumption is minimized, preventing the escape of cool air, thus alleviating stress on the AC system. This innovation underscores both energy efficiency and passenger convenience. The air-condition system undergoes regular maintenance and checks, including the cleaning of AC filters every 15 days, ensuring optimal functionality.