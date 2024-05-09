CBI arrests two cardiologists of RML nabbed in bribery case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday busted a major bribery racket at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here and arrested nine people, including two senior cardiologists, officials said.

According to CBI officials, Cardiology Professor Ajay Raj and Assistant Professor Parvatagouda Channappagouda have been arrested for taking bribes from medical equipment suppliers to use their products and stents.

The CBI has also arrested medical equipment supplier Naresh Nagpal of Nagpal Technologies, who allegedly paid Rs 2.48 lakh to Parvatagouda for promoting the sale of medical equipment; Bharat Singh Dalal of Bharti Medical Technologies, who allegedly bribed Raj using UPI twice, and Abrar Ahmed, who reportedly paid bribes to Cath Lab in-charge in the hospital, Rajnish Kumar.

The others who have been arrested include Rajnish Kumar, and the hospital’s clerks Bhuval Jaiswal, Sanjay Kumar and Vikas Kumar, officials said.

The probe agency alleged that Bhuval Jaiswal took bribes for fixing appointments with doctors, while Sanjay Kumar took bribes for fake medical certificates.

All the arrested accused were produced before a special court here, which sent them to CBI custody till May 14, officials informed.