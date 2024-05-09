CM Kejriwal's arrest gave AAP strength to fight, says Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will launch the next and final phase of “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” (avenge arrest by vote) campaign for Delhi Lok Sabha elections from May 13.

AAP’s Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said the campaign will begin with holding town hall on trade in East Delhi, gramin panchayat in West Delhi, mahila samvad in New Delhi and Purvanchal samagam in South Delhi.

“During campaign we will reach voters with the all-round development work by the Kejriwal-led government in the last 9 years. The door-to-door campaign and roadshows by Sunita Kejriwal will continue,” Rai said. “We had also said by May 23, we will prepare around one lakh people by making them take a pledge. These one lakh people will motivate others to vote on May 25,” he added.

Rai stated that INDIA bloc will win all the seven seats.

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

“People all over the country are asking that if elected chief ministers, who won (elections) with a huge majority, can be put in jail without any evidence, then what will happen to the voices of the common people? Who will have the courage to raise the voice of the common man in the next government?” he asked.