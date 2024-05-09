CM Kejriwal's arrest gave AAP strength to fight, says Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will launch the next and final phase of “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” (avenge arrest by vote) campaign for Delhi Lok Sabha elections from May 13.
AAP’s Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said the campaign will begin with holding town hall on trade in East Delhi, gramin panchayat in West Delhi, mahila samvad in New Delhi and Purvanchal samagam in South Delhi.
“During campaign we will reach voters with the all-round development work by the Kejriwal-led government in the last 9 years. The door-to-door campaign and roadshows by Sunita Kejriwal will continue,” Rai said. “We had also said by May 23, we will prepare around one lakh people by making them take a pledge. These one lakh people will motivate others to vote on May 25,” he added.
Rai stated that INDIA bloc will win all the seven seats.
Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.
“People all over the country are asking that if elected chief ministers, who won (elections) with a huge majority, can be put in jail without any evidence, then what will happen to the voices of the common people? Who will have the courage to raise the voice of the common man in the next government?” he asked.
Rai alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre thought that after Kejriwal’s arrest, it will finish the AAP, poach its MLAs and topple its government in Delhi.
“However, the way the people of Delhi, the volunteers of the AAP, along with all the supporters, have come together to fight against their dictatorship, the AAP has only become stronger. This arrest has given more strength courage to us to fight.”
“The question that many people had about this was how will the AAP run its election campaign if Kejriwal goes to jail? Even though he is in jail, we are happy to say that if any party’s campaign is going on with maximum strength in Delhi, then it is the AAP’s campaign,” he asserted.