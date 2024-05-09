Hari Nagar residents flag lack of parking space, poor civic amenities

NEW DELHI: Nestled deep within West Delhi, Hari Nagar is a microcosm of modern Delhi. Alongside plush DDA flats and posh bungalows are haphazardly constructed unauthorised colonies and bustling markets plaguing with traffic congestion and garbage littered streets.

According to residents, the perennial issue of parking scarcitylooms large. Namit Arora, a local resident said, “Finding a parking spot here is an extremely difficult. Fights over parking spaces are quite common.”

Residents highlight the recurring problem of flood during rains, a predicament aggravated by municipal inaction despite repeated complaints.

The area is also prone to frequent incidents of fire owing to unplanned construction on encroached land. Power lines and poles hanging dangerously low in the narrow lanes add to the hazard. Those living in nearby Fateh Nagar complained of poor sanitation and a lack of cleanliness in the locality. “Municipal workers come and collect garbage but do nothing about the litter in the streets. Open drains and leaking sewage are common here,” said resident Chavi Yadav.

The Hari Nagar assembly constituency has been a major stronghold for the AAP with the party winning all three wards in the constituency in the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. The Sikh community is dominant in the region leading to most parties fielding Sikh candidates.