Laws don't permit parole to prisoners for maintaining conjugal relationships: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the Indian law and prison rules do not permit parole to a prisoner on the ground of maintaining conjugal relationships, that too with a live-in partner.

The court said a person cannot claim to have a fundamental right to a child from his or her live-in partner, who is a convict, whose spouse is alive and they already have kids, within the parameters of law and prison rules.

"It would be also pertinent to note that the law, as it stands enacted today, does not permit grant of parole on the ground of maintaining 'conjugal relationship' even with one's legally wedded wife, let alone a live-in partner," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.

The high court made the observations while refusing to release on parole a man, who is serving life imprisonment in jail, to consummate his "marriage" with his live-in partner and for maintaining social ties.

The man had earlier not disclosed that the woman was his live-in partner and not his legally wedded wife or that he was already married to someone else.