Lockup to livelihood: Trained in captivity, to ‘serve’ in freedom

NEW DELHI: On a chilly winter morning in February 2022, Rahul Singh was sitting within the confines of ward number 9, Central Jail No. 4 in Tihar—Asia’s largest prison complex.

Suddenly, a buzz of activity erupted outside his cell. Peering through the bars, he saw top prison officials, esrtwhile Director General Sanjay Baniwal among them, engrossed in a serious conversation with the prison staff.

“At first, I thought something was wrong,” Singh recounted. But the tension dissolved when the inmates were summoned. Baniwal announced a transformative opportunity—a skill development course aimed at reintegrating the inmates into mainstream society. “I was overjoyed to hear about the initiative and eagerly signed up,” Rahul expressed.

Notably, last year, Max Healthcare Foundation had initiated a CSR (Corporate Social Responsiblity) partnership with the Tihar Jail. The initiative was designed to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the inmates, with several undertrials receiving skill-training in the hospitality sector.

Training sessions were organized in batches of about 30 inmates. “They taught us cooking and serving techniques,” said Rahul, the sole breadwinner of his family. His journey took him to a placement interview at the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) office, where a ‘Job Mela’ had been organized at the Rouse Avenue Court complex to facilitate employment in hospitality.