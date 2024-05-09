Lockup to livelihood: Trained in captivity, to ‘serve’ in freedom

NEW DELHI: On a chilly winter morning in February 2022, Rahul Singh was sitting within the confines of ward number 9, Central Jail No. 4 in Tihar—Asia’s largest prison complex.
Suddenly, a buzz of activity erupted outside his cell. Peering through the bars, he saw top prison officials, esrtwhile Director General Sanjay Baniwal among them, engrossed in a serious conversation with the prison staff.
“At first, I thought something was wrong,” Singh recounted. But the tension dissolved when the inmates were summoned. Baniwal announced a transformative opportunity—a skill development course aimed at reintegrating the inmates into mainstream society. “I was overjoyed to hear about the initiative and eagerly signed up,” Rahul expressed.
Notably, last year, Max Healthcare Foundation had initiated a CSR (Corporate Social Responsiblity) partnership with the Tihar Jail. The initiative was designed to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the inmates, with several undertrials receiving skill-training in the hospitality sector.
Training sessions were organized in batches of about 30 inmates. “They taught us cooking and serving techniques,” said Rahul, the sole breadwinner of his family. His journey took him to a placement interview at the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) office, where a ‘Job Mela’ had been organized at the Rouse Avenue Court complex to facilitate employment in hospitality.
The transformation of inmates into job candidates was striking. Dressed in crisp white shirts and black pants, they displayed a mix of nerves and confidence as they faced the interview panels. Their determination was palpable; and the outcome... joyous, as 83 deserving individuals received Letters of Intent from various companies across the hospitality, food service, and healthcare industries.
Among them was a 32-year-old woman who had spent 8 years in Tihar on an NDPS charge. Released on bail just months earlier, she returned to her family in Assam. With a secured job, she could now support her family, albeit with a condition to stay in Guwahati. “I told the interviewers about my situation, and they accommodated my request,” she shared with a hopeful smile.
Another candidate, previously employed at the SDM office in Saket, found himself in Tihar after a brush with the law. “It’s rare for companies to hire people who have been in jail. Getting a job here would boost my confidence immensely,” he said.
The DSLSA had launched “Project Saksham” in response to the complex challenges faced by undertrial prisoners, aimed to equip them with skills and opportunities to break the cycle of crime and rebuild their lives. As part of the initiative, Para Legal Volunteers visited recently-released undertrials, informing them of the opportunities. This outreach extended beyond Delhi, to ensure that former inmates could have a shot at changing their lives.