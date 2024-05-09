Ramp up testing of food products: Delhi HC to FSSAI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stressed the need to ramp up testing of food products in the national capital to ascertain their quality, saying the food cycle has become “corrupted” and being the apex body, the FSSAI needs to take steps to ensure that there is enough testing.

“The FSSAI needs to ramp up testing. It is minimal. What sort of products are we eating? We do not know. Our food cycle has got so corrupted. You are taking no steps. You are living in some ivory tower. You pick up any food product, there is a problem. There is so much pesticide,” the bench, comprising Justice Manmeet P S Arora, said. “You must exercise your supervisory powers. You must ensure enough testing takes place. You are the apex body.”

The counsel for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said food testing is carried out by the state food safety commissioners.

Noting that 25 samples per food safety officer (FSO) per month is the prescribed norm for testing, the court remarked that appropriate random testing has to be carried out given the city’s population.

“Look at the population of Delhi. How much food consumption is taking place on a daily basis. How many FSOs are there in Delhi? Sampling needs to be ramped up,” Justice Manmohan said.