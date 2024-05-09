Ten apprehended in pan-India police crackdown on Bishnoi-Brar gang

NEW DELHI: Ten people, allegedly associated with the crime syndicate of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in a pan-India crackdown that began after the registration of a fresh case last month, an official said on Wednesday.

The nationwide operation against the terror module spanned across seven Indian states.

Two of the accused were arrested from Delhi, one from Rajasthan, one from Madhya Pradesh, two from UP, two from Punjab, one from Haryana and one from Bihar.

In a series of cover operations, Delhi Police have recovered seven pistols and 31 live cartriges from the accused along with 11 cell phones.

Sharing details, DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said it was observed that many gangsters are orchestrating egregious crimes such as extortion, murder, and attempt to murder from overseas hideouts, leveraging their connections and henchmen in India.

“Reliable inputs were received that an interstate module of extortionists, contract killers, and shooters, operating at the behest of notorious gangsters Lawrence Bisnoi lodged in jail, and Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar based abroad, is very active in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states for committing offences of extortions, killings and other heinous crimes,” the senior officer said.

Accordingly, the Special Cell registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the IPC on April 24 and formed multiple teams which were immediately dispatched at different locations in all the states where these members were located.

The official said that the crackdown was meticulously planned and executed with precision by multiple teams across seven different States.

The accused were apprehended swiftly and efficiently in coordinated raids across the seven states, the DCP added.

The accused were identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Rahul (25), Dharmendra alias Kartik, Manjeet (24), Gurpal Singh (26), Manjeet Singh Guri (22), Abhay Soni alias Kartik alias Kabir (22), Sachin Kumar alias Rahul (26), Santosh alias Sultan Baba (20), Santosh Kumar (27) and one juvenile.